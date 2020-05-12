Hulkenberg eyes racing outside of F1

Nico Hulkenberg says he might return to racing - even if it is not Formula 1.

"It depends on the sporting perspective," the former Renault driver, who lost his seat at the end of 2019, told DPA news agency.

Hulkenberg, 32, contested almost 180 grands prix in a decade-long career, but never finished on the podium.

"Formula 1 is of course the premier class, but there are also other attractive series," he said. "And if there is not a good possibility in Formula 1, then I will look around."

The German says he has already received several offers.

"That is reassuring and positive," said Hulkenberg. "I have noticed that my hunger for racing is still there and that I definitely want to put my hands on the steering wheel again.

"But at the moment, a lot is unpredictable. Teams are fighting for their survival. The driver question is not the most pressing for them."

Amid the corona crisis, Hulkenberg said he supports the reduction in the amount of the scheduled and controversial new budget cap for 2021.

"The difference between what the big teams want to spend and what the small teams can spend has definitely become too extreme," he said.

"In the end, Formula 1 is entertainment and I don’t think a team has to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to be entertaining."