Hubert death investigation ’will take time’ - Masi

"We are cooperating with the Belgian authorities"

By GMM

24 September 2019 - 10:19
Michael Masi says he is unable to share much information about investigations into the crash that killed Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert.

In the wake of the horror crash that also sees Juan Manuel Correa still seriously injured in a London hospital, investigations were launched by Belgian authorities and F1’s governing body.

Australian Masi is F1’s race director.

When asked to give an update about the investigations, he said: "I can’t say much.

"Work is going on in several different areas, and that will take some time.

"In certain areas we are cooperating with the Belgian authorities and are obliged to comply with local laws, so we’re going through their national federation for that," he added.

"That’s on one hand. On the other, we are talking about raising safety standards and so on. That’s all I can really say now," added Masi.

