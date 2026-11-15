Schumacher watches fetch $8.4m at auction

Five luxury watches formerly owned by Michael Schumacher have sold for approximately $8.4 million at auction, just two and a half years after fetching around $2 million.

The rare F.P. Journe timepieces were sold by Christie’s in Geneva on Monday, with two watches alone fetching almost $1.9 million each.

According to Italy’s Corriere dello Sport, all five belonged to the exclusive Ruthenium collection and carried matching edition numbers of 92 out of 99.

The watches were previously sold in May 2024, reportedly on behalf of Schumacher’s family, meaning the latest auction was a resale by a subsequent owner.

Schumacher, 57, has remained out of public view since his serious skiing accident in December 2013.

His family continues to protect his privacy, amid longstanding speculation about the enormous costs of his medical care.