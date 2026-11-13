Elkann intervenes as Ferrari crisis continues

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reportedly intervened directly in the growing tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as former drivers and insiders continue to question the situation at Maranello.

According to autoracer.it, Elkann personally instructed team boss Frederic Vasseur to remind the drivers that Ferrari must come first, following their controversial clash in Mexico.

The team’s senior management was reportedly unhappy with the public fallout and the damage being done to Ferrari’s image.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes the problems run much deeper than the rivalry.

"Something’s still missing, and it’s been missing for many years now," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It’s hard to imagine that 20 years have passed," he added, referring to Ferrari’s last world titles in 2007 and 2008.

"Something’s missing to get back to having the fastest car and the most efficient team possible."

Massa believes Hamilton and Leclerc should be allowed to race freely unless Ferrari is fighting for a championship.

Former Ferrari engineer Luigi Mazzola, however, was more critical of Hamilton’s increasingly outspoken behaviour.

"Arrogance never pays, even when it comes from a world champion like him," he told fanpage.it.

"Hats off to him for what he’s accomplished in his career, but right now he’s taking certain positions both on and off the track."

Mazzola also insisted that Vasseur must establish clear boundaries.

"Ferrari is more important than the two drivers," he said.

"He has to enforce certain rules, and if someone doesn’t respect them, there must be consequences."

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher doubts either Ferrari driver can challenge Kimi Antonelli or Max Verstappen next year.

"I think Ferrari knows they would have won a few more races this year if they had Kimi Antonelli or Max Verstappen in the car," he told Sky Deutschland.

Schumacher believes the lack of a clear number 1 will continue to trouble Ferrari.

"Kimi Antonelli will be running circles around Leclerc and Hamilton, that’s just a given, and Max Verstappen probably will too," he predicted.