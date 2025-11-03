Rovanpera begins F1 path with first F2 test

Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera has begun his transition from world rally to single-seaters, completing his first test in an older Formula 2 car ahead of a planned switch to circuit racing with Toyota’s full support.

The 25-year-old Finn, who will contest Super Formula in 2026 as part of a longer-term plan toward Formula 1, posted photos from his first F2 test on social media, describing the experience as both demanding and exciting.

"Driving is physically quite tough as I knew," he wrote.

"There are a lot of G-forces which are hard to replicate and will take some time to get used to, so happy I managed to get this seat time and can’t wait for more."

The run is understood to have taken place before his departure for the Rally Japan, with Rovanpera using an older-generation F2 car as part of an initial acclimatisation program organised under Toyota’s driver development framework.

His move marks one of the most ambitious cross-disciplinary shifts in modern motorsport. Speaking to Ilta-Sanomat, former Indy 500 driver Tero Palmroth praised the decision as "a huge story for international motorsport" and "a courageous leap straight from the heart."

"Kalle’s project fits perfectly with Toyota’s global motorsport ambitions," Palmroth added, noting the manufacturer’s growing cooperation with the Haas F1 team. "This is a huge opportunity for Toyota in terms of marketing and storytelling - and it’s completely genuine."

Palmroth believes Rovanpera’s mental strength will be a decisive advantage. "He’s raced under immense pressure for years. Younger track drivers may have better technical familiarity, but Kalle has life experience and composure they lack. He’s realistic, humble, and not expecting a red carpet."

While Rovanpera’s long-term goal is clear, speculation about an eventual F1 seat - particularly at Haas - has already begun circulating given Toyota’s expanding presence at the small American team.

But team boss Ayao Komatsu was quick to dismiss any immediate connection.

"Rovanpera at Haas? That’s not in our plans at all," Komatsu told motorsport-total.com. "Toyota’s interests are separate from ours. If he’s good, great - but he’s not in our current plans."