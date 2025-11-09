Madrid GP sells 50,000 tickets amid political scepticism

Organisers of Madrid’s new Formula 1 race say more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the city’s debut race in September 2026 - with a quarter of buyers coming from abroad, mainly the UK, US and Mexico.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport Luis Martin told the Madrid Assembly that the strong early demand "demonstrates the strategic opportunity this new circuit represents to boost tourism, the economy and the international projection of the region."

The ’Madring’ street circuit in Valdebebas is now 90 percent through its earthworks, with completion expected by May 2026. The track will be just 16km from the city centre and five minutes from the airport.

Officials expect the event to generate EUR 450 million annually and support more than 8,000 jobs, but political opponents continue to question the project’s costs and transparency.

Martin criticised the "continuous questioning" from PSOE, Spain’s main centre-left party, and Mas Madrid, the city’s progressive green-left movement, pointing out that the Spanish government still provides millions in subsidies to Barcelona’s existing grand prix.