Honda admits ’pride deeply wounded’ by 2026 failure

Outgoing Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe says the manufacturer’s difficult return to Formula 1 in 2026 has deeply hurt Honda’s pride.

Watanabe, who will step down as HRC president and CEO on January 1, told motor.es that Honda had aimed much higher under the new regulations.

"Many people had high hopes for us," said the Japanese.

"Having disappointed those expectations and caused disillusionment was a hard blow for Honda.

"Our pride was deeply wounded."

He rejected the suggestion that Honda had deliberately set modest targets for its first season with Aston Martin.

"Quite the opposite happened," he argued. "We simply didn’t achieve the goals we had set for ourselves."

"The performance level demanded of the power units under the new regulations far exceeds what could be achieved simply by extending the development path followed until 2025."

"We were aware of this and, in fact, set more ambitious targets."

"However, we ultimately failed to meet them by the start of the season."

Aston Martin did show improved form at Sepang, and top team official Mike Krack believes Singapore could suit the car even better.

"It’s not a circuit that relies so much on engine power, and I think it’s a track that should suit us quite well," he said in the city-state.

"I think it could be an opportunity, but you can’t afford any mistakes. I feel quite confident heading into this weekend."