Newey backs Honda despite Aston Martin doubts

Adrian Newey has backed Honda to recover from its difficult 2026 season amid continuing speculation that Aston Martin could reconsider its long-term engine partnership.

Honda’s new role as Aston Martin’s works supplier has been troubled, with reliability, vibration and performance problems prompting repeated scrutiny and even rumours that Lawrence Stroll has explored alternatives.

Stroll also travelled to Honda’s Sakura base after Singapore, although Newey said the visit was part of a scheduled senior management meeting rather than an emergency intervention.

"Honda obviously are working hard," Newey said in Austin.

"They’re a great company, as we all know, capable of great things, as they’ve proved many times in the past. We are working closely with them and so hopeful of the future."

Newey admitted Honda is currently further behind than when Red Bull began working with the Japanese manufacturer in 2019.

"At the moment, in all truth, Honda are a little bit behind where Red Bull, as the works team, RBR, picked up Honda in ’19," he said.

"But that obviously was four seasons after they first came back in ’15. So, this is the first year back in."

He said Honda itself is disappointed with its progress.

"I think it’s fair to say that Honda have probably been a little bit disappointed with how much progress they have managed to make this year," Newey continued.

"But as is so often the case in that situation, it only strengthens resolve to go forward in the future."

Fellow Aston official Mike Krack also cautioned against blaming the power unit for every problem.

"Sometimes you think you have a car balance problem, but then you realise it’s coming from the power unit," he said in Austin.

"Other times you analyse the power unit, check that it’s working correctly, and identify a real balance problem."

Honda’s Trackside General Manager Shintaro Orihara also acknowledged the difficult season as Honda marks its 500th Formula 1 race in Austin.

"This year we are not in good shape in terms of results," said the Japanese.

"But looking back at the past we have gone through similarly difficult times and overcome them to achieve results. Therefore, we would like to overcome this difficult situation in the same way as in the past and achieve good results."