Herta’s F1 hopes fade after difficult F2 season

Colton Herta’s attempt to use Formula 2 as a route into Formula 1 has gone far worse than expected, with series boss Bruno Michel admitting the gap from IndyCar was underestimated.

The American arrived in Europe after nine IndyCar wins and a runner-up championship finish, with a future race seat at Cadillac clearly in mind.

Instead, Herta sits only 19th in F2 and has scored in just five of 25 races.

"It’s been more difficult than I thought it would be, because Colton is a very strong driver, there’s no doubt about that," Michel told AS.

"Perhaps both he and we underestimated the difference in the working environment compared to the IndyCar teams."

Michel said qualifying has been one of Herta’s biggest problems.

"In 30 minutes you have to get the timing right," said the Frenchman.

"You have two flying laps with sets of tyres that you’ve had very little track time with."

"So he probably suffered more from that than he expected."

Herta has also made several Cadillac FP1 appearances, but his difficult F2 season has significantly weakened the case for an immediate race seat.

And there are now rumours that he wants to return to the Indianapolis 500 next year, potentially a sign that the F1 push is already being reassessed.