Hamilton ’relieved and excited’ for new Ferrari floor

The decision is made - Ferrari’s 2025 car will feature a new floor in Bahrain.

The Maranello based team left Suzuka last Sunday disappointed that the SF-25 has been consistently off the pace of the leading McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes teams.

"I think everyone expected a bit more from Ferrari," championship leader Lando Norris said in Bahrain. "I also think they expected more from themselves."

It has been known for some days that a new floor was ready to debut in Bahrain - or even earlier - but top team figures were concerned that using it too early could actually hurt rather than help.

"The new floor is here," seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton said, "and I’m very relieved and excited."

It’s been suggested the floor problem was hurting Hamilton more than teammate Charles Leclerc - and there have also been rumblings that both drivers are extremely frustrated internally.

"I don’t believe all the things that are circulating on social media, positive or negative," Hamilton insisted. "I know how to get where I’m going, how to work with people and how to improve every day.

"I don’t stress about things that are out of my control."

As for Leclerc, a rumour circulated after Suzuka that he had lost his temper and told his engineers that he would split from a Hamilton-style car setup in order to "go my own way".

"I don’t understand how these rumours start," the Monegasque said in Bahrain. "There was nothing negative in what I said.

"It is just a direction that I find very interesting to work in and which I want to continue to push. We are all here to maximise the potential of the car, and if I feel comfortable putting the car in a different place, then it is positive for everyone," Leclerc added.

A conspicuous and rare F1 presence in Bahrain will be former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, who in recent years has been critical of the iconic team’s lack of success.

"I hope to be able to bring luck to Ferrari, which is in great need of it," the 77-year-old, a guest of Bahrain’s Crown Prince, told Ansa news agency.