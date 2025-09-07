Hamilton denies ’tow’ as Leclerc rues missed chance

Ferrari’s home Italian GP produced fresh debate after Lewis Hamilton dismissed talk of giving Charles Leclerc a slipstream for pole at Monza.

The seven-time world champion, competing in Ferrari red at Monza for the first time, admitted on Thursday he would be open to helping his teammate if asked. "It’s not been discussed," Hamilton said at the time.

"But if it meant getting Charles there, then I would be happy to play that role."

But after qualifying, where Leclerc ended up fourth and two tenths off Max Verstappen’s pole lap, Hamilton - fifth on the timesheets but dropping to tenth with a five-place penalty earned at Zandvoort a week ago - revealed the idea was never on the table.

"No, it’s not something I’ve ever done in any of the teams I’ve raced for in the past," the 40-year-old told Italian reporters.

"That kind of decision potentially means sacrificing one of the two drivers. Making it even more punishing is the five-place penalty, so for that very reason I needed to be as far forward as possible."

La Gazzetta dello Sport described it as a "clear shift" from Hamilton’s earlier remarks. Leclerc, meanwhile, hinted he would have welcomed the help.

"The slipstream issue could have been handled differently," the Monegasque admitted. "But that’s how it went."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur told Sky Italia that Ferrari had considered the option but opted against it. "Giving Leclerc a slipstream was an option, but I think focusing on the out-lap to best prepare the tyres was more important, and ultimately it was the right decision," he said.

"Looking at the gap, I don’t think it would have made a difference in terms of pole."

Vasseur stressed that Leclerc himself never requested a tow. "No, he didn’t. I think Charles understood the situation perfectly.

"If the second car had been at the back of the grid or had to start from the pitlane, it would have been different."