Hamilton denies issuing ’orders’ in Ferrari papers

Lewis Hamilton insists his detailed written feedback to Ferrari was not a set of instructions, as speculation about his future intensifies.

"There were no orders for the team in those documents," the seven-time world champion said. "There were just ideas like: ’What if we did this?’, ’Have we already tried this?’, ’With this we could streamline some areas or we could improve.’

"It was just a matter of wanting to open a dialogue, and Fred (Vasseur) was very receptive."

Before branding himself "useless" ahead of the summer break, Hamilton revealed he had compiled multiple written proposals during the year to date.

"After the first few races, I did a full document for the team. Then during this break, I had another two documents that I sent in," he explained.

The input covered "engine for next year, front suspension, rear suspension" and "issues that I have with this car" - as well as "structural adjustments" to improve Ferrari’s overall organisation.

He said he had held regular meetings with upper management, team boss Vasseur, technical chief Loic Serra and other department heads.

Teammate Charles Leclerc, whose upper hand over Hamilton has only grown through 2025, said his approach is different.

"I’m not creating documents on my side, but I’m definitely having meetings whenever I’m back in Maranello," he said. "Every single driver has their way of feeding back the team.

"I have my way, which is different compared to Lewis, but that doesn’t mean I’m left out."

Record 105-grand prix winner Hamilton’s "useless" remark has divided the paddock, with some seeing it as a coded message that the car is at fault.

Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland: "From my point of view, Hamilton should now say - look, I’m hanging up my helmet. Or he has to say - now more than ever, I want this with all my might.

"I thought it was all a bit theatrical," Schumacher added. "And it’s probably too stupid for him to always have to look for an excuse."

Others believe the 40-year-old may simply be at a genuine and deepening low point. Even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff remarked that George Russell was already Mercedes’ standout performer last year.

"Already last year, he (Russell) started to be our fastest and most reliable in terms of race pace and results achieved on the track," he said. "We couldn’t ask for a better driver."