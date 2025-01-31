Haas to reach budget cap for first time in 2025

By GMM 31 January 2025 - 10:01





Haas has a brand new, luxury problem for 2025 - staying under Formula 1’s budget cap.

That’s the revelation of team boss Ayao Komatsu, who says this season is the first time in Haas’ decade-long history where the operational budget is high enough to trouble the cap.

It’s a combination of more sponsorship, more official F1 revenue, and the ambitious Toyota’s new involvement.

"This year will be the first time that Gene (Haas) does not have to invest his own money," Komatsu said. "We had not reached the budget limit, but this year we are reaching it.

"So we have a new challenge to face - making sure we stay within the limit," the Japanese smiled.

Haas remains the smallest F1 team in pitlane, with just 330 staff - compared to the 1000-plus typical of the bigger teams.

Despite having more money, though, Komatsu says the team will basically continue with its existing model.

"Some things are just obvious," he said. "It is much better to keep buying components from Ferrari. We still rely on Maranello and also on external manufacturing and other things.

"We are making more developments this year, so we have to be even more efficient."