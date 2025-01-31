By GMM 31 January 2025 - 08:51





Esteban Ocon says he was "lucky" to be at Maranello for Lewis Hamilton’s historic first official day as a Ferrari driver.

The seven time world champion’s first day, historic first photo, first Fiorano test, and first Ferrari crash this week in Barcelona have all been dominating the Formula 1 headlines.

His former boss Toto Wolff admits the photo of Hamilton outside Enzo Ferrari’s house with an F40 supercar was "iconic" - something Enzo’s living son Piero fully agrees with.

"I almost couldn’t believe the enthusiasm," Ferrari, 79, told Italy’s Autosprint when asked about Hamilton’s first day. "All that true passion of the Tifosi struck me."

Piero Ferrari says he was also impressed with Hamilton’s behaviour.

"I don’t remember other drivers so elegant on their first day at Ferrari," he admitted. "Even us managers were without ties," Ferrari laughed.

Even Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits to being enthusiastic about Hamilton’s new career in red. "Those red overalls suit him," he is quoted as saying by Sky Italia.

"I think it’s fantastic for our sport. Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren will all be competitive. It will be a close and spectacular fight."

As for why Haas driver Ocon was at Maranello for Hamilton’s first day, he was at the wheel of the Ferrari simulator as part of the two teams’ collaboration.

"I was lucky to be at the same place on the same day because I was in the Ferrari simulator," the Frenchman, who has switched from Alpine to Ferrari-powered Haas for 2025, told Canal Plus.

"It’s wonderful to see that there is so much passion for Ferrari, and for F1 of course, in the world and that this passion continues to grow."

Ocon is known for being close to Hamilton.

"It’s clear," the 28-year-old said, "that having the greatest driver of our generation in the most successful team is something incredible."