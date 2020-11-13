Haas getting closer to signing 2021 drivers

Gunther Steiner says Haas is getting closer to announcing its driver lineup for 2021.

It is an open secret in Formula 1 circles that the American team is set to sign rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

They will replace Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, who are eyeing potential moves to Indycar.

"It doesn’t seem like I can continue in Formula 1 without coming up with a lot of sponsor money," Magnussen said on Thursday. "And I cannot find it.

"Indycar looks difficult as well because it’s a bit late and a lot of the teams don’t have as much money as before the crisis."

Steiner says Haas is not ready to confirm its new lineup.

"Progress has been made but we are not ready to announce it yet and I have always said that there is no rush from our side. There are not many vacant seats left," he said.

Ralf Schumacher - Mick’s uncle - thinks his 21-year-old nephew’s links with Ferrari is a sure sign that Haas will collaborate more closely with the Maranello marque in future.

"I believe Ferrari will get a grip of its engine problem next year which will be good for Mick as well," the former F1 driver told Sky Deutschland.

"I think it’s a good first team for Mick, especially with Ferrari working more closely with them. Mercedes did it with Racing Point, and Red Bull also gave Alpha Tauri a lot of performance.

"I think Ferrari will also make Mick’s team faster," Schumacher added. "They’ll put more money into Haas and accelerate the development."