Sainz eyes early Ferrari run at ’young drivers test’

Carlos Sainz has admitted he would like permission to get an early taste of Ferrari’s 2020 car at the end-of-season Abu Dhabi test next month.

The paddock recently ridiculed Renault’s push for special dispensation so that 39-year-old two-time champion Fernando Alonso could also do the so-called ’young drivers test’.

But fellow Spaniard Sainz says it is actually a sensible move for Alonso, who is returning to Formula 1, and also for drivers who are changing teams.

"It is practically impossible for us to prepare for a season with a day and a half of testing," he said, referring to the severely limited winter program for 2021.

"It will make my first half of the season at Ferrari very difficult, as it will be for Fernando and Ricciardo and company," Sainz added.

Sainz therefore admitted he is "interested" in getting permission to do an early Ferrari test.

"I think it’s no secret that I would like to do that test to try the Ferrari, but it doesn’t depend on me, it depends on the personal interests of the other teams that would have to agree and the FIA has to give the ’ok’," he said.

"I don’t quite understand that the winter is only three days, which is basically a day and a half per driver. I’m not very in favour of that."