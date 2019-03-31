Haas drivers slam new point for fastest lap rule

Haas’ two F1 drivers have slammed the new ’point for fastest lap’ rule in F1.

But Ross Brawn, Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss, hailed the introduction of the scheme after Melbourne, saying it "livened up" the end of the race.

"That was exactly what we and the FIA had in mind when it came up with the idea," he told F1’s official website.

But Kevin Magnussen says the rule only helps the bigger teams.

"I think it’s a pity that it’s a point that we will not be able to get. It’s a little unnecessary," the Haas driver told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It’s just a random point that is shared out in my opinion."

The Danish driver has a point. Even Brawn admitted that, in Melbourne, it was only Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who made real efforts to secure the extra point.

"It’s for the top teams," confirmed Romain Grosjean, the other Haas driver.

"For the midfield, it doesn’t change anything."