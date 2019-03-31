’Isolated’ teams must react to B teams - Racing Point

Non ’B’ teams like Racing Point and McLaren will have to "think" about how to respond to the alliances being forged between the sport’s biggest players and smaller outfits.

Renault has already hit out at the sort of ’B team’ alliances between Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Andy Green, the technical boss at Mercedes-powered Racing Point, thinks it is one reason why rivals like Alfa Romeo, Haas and Toro Rosso are increasingly competitive.

"Sauber and Haas benefit from Ferrari. Same as Toro Rosso and Red Bull," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It automatically brings them closer to the top and the field closer together," said Green. "For isolated teams like us, Renault or McLaren, it will be more difficult in the future. We have to think of new ways," Green added.

Toto Wolff hinted that the way Mercedes will react to the ’B’ alliances may be to get closer to its customers.

"We are currently thinking about how our customer teams will be able to achieve these synergies," he said.