Gene Haas ’not interested’ in selling F1 team

Haas’ low-profile owner Gene Haas "isn’t interested" in selling the Formula 1 team.

That’s the news from the small American outfit’s boss Ayao Komatsu, amid other rumblings about potential team sales in the Silverstone paddock.

Some think one of Luca de Meo’s last acts as Renault CEO was to bring in Flavio Briatore in order to quickly clean up the mess at Enstone ahead of a potential sale.

At the scene of the British GP, rumours swirled that the outfit’s former team principal Otmar Szafnauer has the backing of American investors who are interested in buying.

According to Komatsu, however, it’s a very different situation at Haas, where ties with Toyota are strengthening and owner Haas, 72, is still fully motivated.

"Honestly, he’s seen a lot of changes," Komatsu told Sport1. "He’s so dedicated now. He understands the details, too.

"How can I best express this?" the Japanese continued. "He’s always been very passionate about the sport and the result. He always wants us to improve, and that’s exactly what we need from an owner. He’s always been behind us."

Haas hit a low at the end of the 2023 season, when the team finished last in the championship and Gene Haas decided to fire long-time boss Gunther Steiner.

Around that time, rumours of a potential team sale were rife.

"I don’t know everything," said Komatsu, who was a senior team engineer back in 2023, "but over the past 18 months, he’s had numerous offers to buy the team.

"He’s not interested. He truly enjoys being the owner of a Formula 1 team. Currently one of ten, and starting next year, one of eleven. It’s such a privileged position."

However, he doesn’t hide that the odd offer still rolls in.

"I can tell you that I’ve had some people recently who were really pushing to buy it, but Gene isn’t interested," said Komatsu. "He’s even annoyed that these people ask so often."