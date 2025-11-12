Ford in F1 is ’not just marketing’ as launch set

Red Bull and Ford will officially unveil their 2026 Formula 1 partnership on January 15 at Ford’s global headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, marking the start of a new hybrid era for the top team and its sister operation Racing Bulls.

The event will see the debut of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains brand, which will supply both teams from 2026 under F1’s next-generation engine regulations featuring 50 percent electric power and fully sustainable fuel.

Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook said the partnership is a deep, long-term commitment.

"We signed an eight-year agreement with Red Bull, until the end of 2030," he confirmed. "We are now developing the power unit together and will use it from at least 2026 to 2030."

"We looked at all the options for two years, and a partnership like this with Red Bull makes more sense than competing with our own team. We will have a complete technical exchange with Red Bull Powertrains. The 2026 technology, with a greater electric component and sustainable fuel, really caught our attention."

"Racing has to make technical sense for us - not just marketing. With these new rules, that’s finally the case."

Rushbrook also reassured fans that Ford’s Formula 1 return will not come at the expense of its other racing programs.

"If the world continues to function as it currently does, we will continue to be represented in these series," he told Motorsport Aktuell, referring to Ford’s ongoing commitments in NASCAR and GT3 racing.

The January event will also feature the unveiling of the 2026 liveries for both Red Bull-owned teams - a timing decision tied to the initial Barcelona pre-season test (January 26-30).

According to Auto Motor und Sport, F1’s regulations require teams to run their official liveries in testing, meaning Red Bull must launch before Barcelona to avoid using camouflage or unpainted cars.

"Cadillac, for example, is doing just that," the German outlet noted. "Their arch-rival from the same country will also be entering Formula 1 in 2026."