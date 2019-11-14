Brazilian GP || November 17 || 15h10 (Local time)

FIA issues another engine rule clarification

As the F1 circus prepares for action in Brazil

Search

By GMM

14 November 2019 - 07:32
FIA issues another engine rule (...)

F1’s governing body has issued another technical directive about grey areas in the engine rules.

The development comes after Red Bull prompted the first technical directive about fuel flow, with many believing it ended Ferrari’s earlier huge power advantage.

"Mercedes had researched in the area and we had the courage to make the official request to the FIA," Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Auto Bild this week.

But now, as the F1 circus prepares for action in Brazil, the FIA has issued a second technical directive.

This time, it relates to the prohibition of combustible liquids from the intercooler, the air collector or the ERS system, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

The implication is that the FIA, prompted by Ferrari’s rivals, may suspect that it has discovered another secret of the Maranello team’s earlier advantage.

The German publication quoted a source as saying: "In the next few weeks, there will be several more technical directives to exclude all possible theories."

keyboard_arrow_left

Brazil 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo

Former drivers slam F1’s ’green’ plans

keyboard_arrow_right

FIA

More on FIA

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less