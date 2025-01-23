FIA further intensifies F1 driver penalties
"Words, deeds or writings"
The Mohammed Ben Sulayem-led FIA is risking upsetting the Formula 1 drivers even more with draconian new penalties for bad behaviour.
Award-winning Dutch F1 journalist Erik van Haren has spotted a new addition to the governing body’s sporting code for 2025, outlining a range of ultra-harsh penalties.
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s penalties for swearing enraged the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) in 2024, but a hypothetical third offense this year could result in six-figure fines and even month-long race bans.
"Words, deeds or writings" that harm the FIA and motor racing’s "values", meanwhile, could ultimately lead to the actual loss of world championship points.
"The 20 Formula 1 drivers will not be happy with the new system," van Haren surmised.
