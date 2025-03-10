FIA boss slams Prost’s Senna-themed online abuse

"I am seriously considering closing my Instagram account"

By GMM 10 March 2025 - 09:14

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has slammed online bullies who are pushing quadruple world champion Alain Prost off social media altogether.

Recently, Prost expressed dismay at the way his infamous rivalry with Ayrton Senna was depicted in the new Netflix series ’Senna’.

Prost told Canal Plus that Netflix portrays him as "the bad guy" who is "arrogant", describing several scenes and episodes that are "completely made up".

The result, he says, are swathes of "hate messages" on social media.

"Some of the reactions are so strong that I am seriously considering closing my Instagram account," said the 70-year-old.

Under Ben Sulayem’s presidency, the FIA is engaged in a determined campaign to stamp out this sort of online bullying.

The FIA boss said on his own Instagram account: "His (Prost’s) experience highlights the harsh reality faced by sports men and women at all levels - daily abuse, harassment and even threats."

Ben Sulayem added that his anti-abuse campaign "is developing the educational, technological, and regulatory solutions needed to protect competitors, officials, and fans to ensure that sport remains a place of strong but fair and inclusive competition."