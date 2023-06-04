Ferrari tried to sign Christian Horner - Marko
"And it cost us millions more"
Search
Ferrari also tried to poach Red Bull’s team boss Christian Horner, according to Dr Helmut Marko.
This weekend, F1’s most famous technical mind - Adrian Newey - finally confirmed long-lasting rumours that Ferrari have made several offers to him over the years.
Marko now goes one step further to reveal that Newey, now 64, even agreed a deal at one point.
"(Luca di) Montezemolo was already cheering in the paddock and wanted to announce the deal," Marko told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
"But during the night we were able to change Newey’s mind."
Later, Ferrari also launched a serious bid to lure Red Bull’s loyal and long-serving team boss Christian Horner to Maranello.
Marko revealed that it happened only last year, when Ferrari were shopping around to replace Mattia Binotto.
"It took me another whole night to convince Horner to stay at Red Bull," he said. "And it cost us millions more."
Red Bull
Marko ’surprised’ Red Bull’s rivals can’t catch up
Newey admits rejecting Ferrari moves
Verstappen could lap entire field in Spain - report
Verstappen losing biggest personal sponsor
More on Red Bull
Ferrari
Ferrari tried to sign Christian Horner - Marko
Newey admits rejecting Ferrari moves
Vasseur: Laurent Mekies is still linked with us
’Not easy’ amid swirling Ferrari rumours - Sainz
Two F1 drivers don’t believe Hamilton rumours
More on Ferrari