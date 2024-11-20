Ferrari to race new front wing in Las Vegas

By GMM 20 November 2024 - 10:47





Ferrari appears to be contradicting team boss Frederic Vasseur’s recent claim that there would be no further upgrades to the 2024 car at the final three grands prix of 2024.

While Max Verstappen appears to be cruising to his fourth drivers’ world title, McLaren is still being challenged for the constructors’ championship by Ferrari and Red Bull.

"Ferrari look very strong," McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Auto Motor und Sport ahead of the Las Vegas GP. "They’re giving me more headaches than Red Bull."

Just after the recent Brazilian GP, Brown’s Ferrari counterpart Vasseur answered "Nothing more to come" when asked if there would be any more new parts in Las Vegas, Qatar or Abu Dhabi.

Sky Italia and autoracer.it, however, tell a different story.

Believing Vasseur had made the statement about no further upgrades "to avoid creating expectations", the reports claim the 2024 Ferrari will feature a new front wing with a modified flap this weekend in Las Vegas.

"There will also be an experimental floor, present in a single example, which will be used exclusively in FP1," the media reports added.