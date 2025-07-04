Ferrari’s new rear suspension not ready yet

ontrary to expectations, Ferrari is not ready to debut a highly anticipated new rear suspension layout.

Rumours had suggested that, following the success of the new floor in Austria, the next step would arrive immediately at Silverstone.

Loic Serra, Ferrari’s new technical director, has reportedly been working on the innovation for months, having identified it as a key weakness of the 2025 car that was inked last year by his predecessor Enrico Cardile.

But specialist Italian media reports say the Maranello based team wants to ensure the significant upgrade really is better by running it during a ’filming day’ at Mugello some time in July.

"When you end up last year like we did, fighting for victories, fighting for the constructors’ championship, we started this year hoping that at least we’d start in the same position," Charles Leclerc rued at Silverstone.

"But now we are finding our way again with the development. I know there are more things coming, hopefully as soon as possible, which will help us to close the gap to McLaren and to Red Bull as well," he added.

As for teammate Lewis Hamilton, he seems much more interested in Serra’s work on the 2026 project.

"I’m working with Loic," he confirmed, "and the rest of the team to ensure the next car has some of my DNA in it," said the seven time world champion.

"I want a car to win next season."