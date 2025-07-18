Ferrari not built to suit one driver - d’Ambrosio

Ferrari’s 2026 car will not be built specifically for Lewis Hamilton.

That’s the insistence of deputy team boss Jerome d’Ambrosio, after the seven-time world champion recently said he is talking with new Ferrari designer Loic Serra to ensure Hamilton "DNA" is in the 2026 machine.

According to d’Ambrosio, it’s never as simple as designing a car for a driver’s preference.

"You always have to be careful when you say the car was built with a certain direction in mind," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Development is primarily about maximum performance. Loic and his team simply want to build the fastest car possible. And there are certain objective parameters they have to consider."

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc this week tested - during a ’filming day’ at Mugello - Serra’s all-new rear suspension layout, which will debut next weekend at Spa.

It’s part of what d’Ambrosio refers to as the "second phase" of car development.

"It’s only in the second phase that we consider what the drivers might need," said the former Marussia driver. "There are many things that can be done to ensure they have the necessary tools to adapt the car to their own driving style as much as possible."

Hamilton, 40, has seemed happier with the 2025 car recently, but d’Ambrosio said the Briton has moved closer to Leclerc’s oversteer-heavier setup.

"It’s important to us as a team that we sit down with both drivers a few times a year," said the 39-year-old. "The question then becomes what they both need and how to translate that into performance.

"If you listen to both of them, you’ll find that their wishes are very similar."

It’s interesting that while Leclerc often seems increasingly frustrated with the 2025 Ferrari, Hamilton has regularly mentioned how closely he’s working with Serra to have a more suitable platform for next year.

"The fact that Loic worked with Lewis at Mercedes for many years obviously helps with communication," said d’Ambrosio. "But Loic also has a very good relationship with Charles."