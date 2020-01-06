7 January 2020
Ferrari must improve pitstops - Binotto
"Our pitstops were not good enough"
Ferrari must speed up its pitstops in 2020, boss Mattia Binotto has admitted.
Red Bull had the fastest pitstops last year, with five stops performed under the two second barrier, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.
Perhaps surprisingly, Williams was second best, with Ferrari slipping to third ahead of Mercedes.
"Our pitstops were not good enough," Binotto admits.
"Several times we were over six seconds, which is not acceptable for a team like Ferrari. If you want to win, you have to be perfect in all areas.
"It is not a question of ability, but of training, analysis, tools and procedures. We have to improve drastically for 2020," he added.
