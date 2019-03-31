Ferrari, Alfa Romeo confirm Schumacher and Ilott tests

Mick Schumacher will drive the Ferrari SF90 for the first time on the first day of the test, Tuesday 2 April, following the Bahrain Grand Prix. The German, who is racing in Formula 2 this year with the Prema team and is a Ferrari Driver Academy member, will drive on both days, as after first driving the Ferrari he will jump into the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo Racing car for the Wednesday.

On the second day of testing at the Sakhir circuit, it will be the turn of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Sebastian Vettel to continue with testing work. With the race having taken place just a couple of days earlier, this will provide the engineers with a good reference point for their data.

It won’t be long until another FDA driver is seen at the wheel of a Formula 1 car. Callum Ilott, currently racing in Formula 2 with the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz Racing, will be driving the Alfa Romeo Racing car at the forthcoming Barcelona test, on 14 and 15 May.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal

“We are firm believers in the value of the Ferrari Driver Academy, as a high level training programme for talented youngsters and the decision to give Charles Leclerc a race seat with our team is proof of that. We are therefore very pleased to be able to give Mick and Callum the opportunity to experience driving a Formula 1 car. Mick, who joined the FDA in January, and Callum, who has been with us since 2017, are definitely drivers on their way up and I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage in their career”.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“We are very pleased to announce that Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will each complete a rookie test day for Alfa Romeo Racing. It is in our team’s DNA to spot and nurture young talents. Mick and Callum are perfect examples of determined and skilled racers who deserve to be given the chance to take the next steps in their careers. Collaborating with two such promising drivers is great news for our team, and we look forward to working together.”

Mick Schumacher, FDA driver:

“I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari and Alfa Romeo for giving me these opportunities. I am really looking forward to what I’m sure will be a great experience. But for the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus a hundred percent on the weekend to come”.