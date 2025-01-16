Father hints at Formula E move for Sergio Perez

By GMM 16 January 2025 - 15:56





The Perez family is not done with Formula 1, and axed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez might not be done with international motorsport.

That’s the view of Perez’s father Antonio Perez Garibay, a Mexican politician who has been closely aligned with his son’s career - including the financial involvement of one of the world’s richest men, Carlos Slim.

Claro and Telcel have predictably already left Red Bull, but Slim declared recently: "Our intention is to support Latin American drivers, and Franco (Colapinto) is doing very well."

Some of Perez’s Slim-linked backing, however, could simply be transferred from F1 to Formula E.

"I’ve never really thought about Formula E, but I can imagine Checo coming here to race," Perez’s father told Estadio Deportes.

"I have to choose my words carefully, but I don’t see any problem with him racing here."

Perez senior was speaking at last weekend’s Formula E race in Mexico City.

"The category has been around for 11 years, so it is a young category," Antonio Perez Garibay continued. "Today it is the number two category in the world, but in five years it will be the number one category.

"That is why I came here to Mexico City. I can’t wait to see what awaits us next."

Perez, 34, declared just a few days ago that while he is not ruling out a potential return to Formula 1, he will decide his next move within six months.

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo said recently that he would like to attract Perez to the category.

"In the end," Perez senior insisted, "it’s not the decision of the championship promoters, it’s Checo’s decision and the teams’ decision, because they are the ones who decide who is in each car."

Antonio Perez Garibay is also quoted as saying by Bolavip Mexico: "The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come. Everyone will be very happy and very proud.

"Very big things are coming for the Perez family," he added. "The only thing I can tell you is that the Perez family has not abandoned Formula 1."

Perez’s father also said he has no hard feelings about Liam Lawson replacing his son from 2025.

"We have to thank Red Bull a lot," he said. "Checo had his best years in his sporting career at Red Bull. So we must not take this as a rivalry - this is the world of motor racing.

"We must understand something and make it clear - Formula 1 only has 20 seats, and there are more than 7,000 million people. Everybody is looking for a seat in Formula 1."