F1 stock market listing hurting Liberty - Ecclestone

By GMM

4 July 2019 - 16:42
Liberty Media is struggling to negotiate F1’s future after listing it on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

The American company bought the sport early in 2017, listing it on the world’s second largest stock exchange and ousting Ecclestone.

88-year-old Ecclestone was in Austria last weekend and commented on the difficulty Liberty Media is having negotiating the post-2020 Concorde Agreement.

"I was always free in my decisions," Ecclestone told Auto Motor und Sport.

Asked if it was a mistake for Liberty to float F1, he answered: "They couldn’t help it.

"They had to get back the purchase price of eight billion dollars somehow."

’Real races’ in Indycar, not F1 - Ericsson

