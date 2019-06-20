4 July 2019
F1 stock market listing hurting Liberty - Ecclestone
"They had to get back the purchase price"
Search
Liberty Media is struggling to negotiate F1’s future after listing it on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
The American company bought the sport early in 2017, listing it on the world’s second largest stock exchange and ousting Ecclestone.
88-year-old Ecclestone was in Austria last weekend and commented on the difficulty Liberty Media is having negotiating the post-2020 Concorde Agreement.
"I was always free in my decisions," Ecclestone told Auto Motor und Sport.
Asked if it was a mistake for Liberty to float F1, he answered: "They couldn’t help it.
"They had to get back the purchase price of eight billion dollars somehow."
FOM (Liberty Media)
30 June 2019
add_circle F1 ’not racing anymore’ - Ecclestone
23 June 2019
add_circle Wolff denies wanting Chase Carey’s job
22 June 2019
add_circle Rumours swirl about Chase Carey’s future
20 June 2019
add_circle Carey hints one-sided season hurting F1
More on FOM (Liberty Media)
Formula 1 news
4 July 2019
add_circle F1 stock market listing hurting Liberty - Ecclestone
4 July 2019
add_circle ’Real races’ in Indycar, not F1 - Ericsson
4 July 2019
add_circle Domenicali says no F1 for Lamborghini
4 July 2019
add_circle Binotto defends Vettel mistakes
4 July 2019