F1 fuel sensor supplier sued over patent claims

A legal dispute has erupted over the fuel flow sensors fitted to Formula 1 cars, just days before the US GP in Austin.

Bloomberg Law first reported that British manufacturer Sentronics Holdings has sued German rival Allengra GmbH in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Sentronics alleges Allengra’s ultrasonic fuel flow sensors infringe its US patent relating to methods used to measure fuel flow in vehicles.

Allengra replaced Sentronics as the FIA’s Formula 1 fuel flow meter supplier from 2026, with its devices now used across the grid.

In the complaint, Sentronics alleges Allengra is "making, using, selling, offering for sale, or importing ultrasonic fuel flow measurement devices into the United States" and inducing F1 teams and the FIA to use them.

It specifically cites the races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

Sentronics also alleges Allengra has known about the relevant patent family since at least August 2025, and claims the continued infringement is therefore "wilful".

The dispute is not expected to affect this weekend’s United States GP, however, as Sentronics has not sought an emergency injunction preventing the sensors from being used.