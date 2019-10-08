F1 considers axing Saturday at Suzuka

Formula 1 is considering calling off all activity at Suzuka on Saturday.

Saturday is when the local area is expected to bear the full brunt of a typhoon that has been categorised by the Japan Meteorological Agency as "violent".

Formula 4 support races have already been called off for Sunday morning to give the FIA flexibility to reschedule the F1 weekend.

The big rumour on Thursday is that all of Saturday’s activities at Suzuka - including qualifying - will be completely cancelled.

"I heard that the organisers could completely cancel the entire programme on Saturday," said Kimi Raikkonen.

"When I started my career, the cars could cope with much more rain than now, but the tyres don’t work so well today," the Alfa Romeo driver added.

If qualifying is cancelled, it is expected to instead take place on Sunday morning, in the hours before the race.

"Let’s see how everything goes," Raikkonen added.

"I remember several times when they talked about rain but it didn’t happen. I also remember having qualifying on Sunday morning somewhere.

"It’s not the best situation for everyone but it’s better than nothing. Yes it makes Sunday more hectic but it’s the same for everyone."