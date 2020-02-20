Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

F1 broadcaster to skip Vietnam over coronavirus

"We have a high level of responsibility to our employees"

Search

By GMM

20 February 2020 - 15:22
F1 broadcaster to skip Vietnam over (...)

F1 may be pressing ahead with the inaugural Vietnam GP, but the German broadcaster RTL will not be joining the rest of the Formula 1 world in Hanoi.

One day after race organisers said the coronavirus crisis would not cause the postponement or cancellation of the April 5 event, RTL has taken its own action.

"We have a high level of responsibility to our employees," RTL sports boss Manfred Loppe said.

"After careful examination, we believe that in reporting from Hanoi, the risks to their health appear to be too great," he added.

Instead, Loppe said the usual RTL team will instead report from a studio in Cologne.

"We came to this decision after querying numerous information points, and the bottom line is that we did not receive what we considered to be a reliable assessment of the situation on site," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

Albon wants race win in 2020

Vasseur confident Alfa Romeo will renew deal

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less