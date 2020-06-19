Engine change to take ’twice as long’ in 2020
"We have a limited number of people"
Search
Crash repairs and engine changes will take significantly longer at grands prix in 2020, Racing Point technical boss Andy Green has warned.
He said strict social distancing measures in the garages at the forthcoming ’ghost races’ means work on the cars will "automatically take longer".
"We have a limited number of people who are allowed to work together on the car, so we need to find other ways to get our old efficiency back," Green told Auto Motor und Sport.
"I suspect that it will take about twice as long to replace an engine in the garage," he said, noting that an engine change used to take 2-3 hours.
Ensuring the cars are robust and reliable will therefore be crucial in 2020, adding: "Our drivers should be aware that an accident will mean more time in the garage than before."
Racing Point F1 - Aston Martin F1 Team
add_circle Teams can still improve ’frozen’ cars for 2021
add_circle Budget cap giving top teams ’headache’ - Green
add_circle Fewer car updates planned for 2020 - Green
add_circle Q&A with Otmar Szafnauer on returning to racing and the future of F1
More on Racing Point F1 - Aston Martin F1 Team