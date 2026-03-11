Ecclestone predicts crash as fears over new regs grow

Bernie Ecclestone has warned that Formula 1’s new regulations will eventually cause a serious accident, joining a growing chorus of voices - from drivers to team principals to former champions - expressing alarm about the safety and sporting character of the 2026 cars.

The 95-year-old former F1 supremo told Swiss newspaper Blick he was already convinced after just one race. "There’s going to be a real crash soon.

"The speed differences during battery charging - braking on the straights - will eventually surprise the driver behind, and then we’ll have a big accident," said Ecclestone. "I just hope I’m wrong this time."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella shared the concern, pointing to a near-miss at the Melbourne start involving Franco Colapinto and Liam Lawson as a warning sign. "I think the concern remains," Stella said.

"Today’s start was a bit of a near-accident. There were enormous speed differences. We can hope for the best - or we can do something more to ensure we reduce these speed differences."

Beyond safety, Ralf Schumacher went to the heart of what he sees as a fundamental change in the sport’s character. "The courage that was previously required of drivers to take more risks in fast corners is no longer there," he told Sky Deutschland.

"They’re essentially taking away that driving skill and replacing it with an artificial intervention."

With bosses set to discuss potential rule changes after this weekend’s Chinese GP, Schumacher sees Formula 1 at a pivotal moment. "This is now the crossroads for Formula 1," he warned.

"The question is whether the focus should be on generating as many overtaking manoeuvres as possible, or whether driver talent should remain paramount."

He was dismissive of F1’s promotion of the high overtaking numbers in Melbourne. "I find it lacking in credibility. In the end, it was artificially created tension."

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, speaking to sport.de, agreed that the overtaking seen in Melbourne was not the real thing. "I wouldn’t even call it overtaking. The drivers simply drove past each other - we didn’t see any actions where someone braked later or exited the corner more effectively."

He was particularly pained by the central criticism of the new formula. "The most annoying thing is hearing someone lift off the accelerator on the straight. That’s just hard to reconcile with the DNA of Formula 1," said the Austrian.

"But again, the regulations are still in their early stages. Progress will certainly be made."

Mathias Lauda, son of the late F1 legend Niki, offered a more balanced view on Servus TV. "You have to divide the race into two parts. The first part was exciting. There was a lot of overtaking at the beginning. Towards the end, it wasn’t so exciting anymore."

On Mercedes’ dominance, though, he was unequivocal. "The car is simply better than the competition’s - the chassis and engine are just working in perfect harmony. No matter what type of track is currently being used, Mercedes is the favourite."

He did, however, offer hope for the rest of the field. "It’s very complex - the drivers are still learning how to operate everything. Over the course of the season, the field will become significantly closer."