Countdown to the F1 Canadian GP

The 2025 Formula 1 season is now in full swing with a record number of events – a total of 24 races across five continents.

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 13-15 in Montreal, marks the tenth round of this prestigious motor racing championship.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, located on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame, is renowned for its challenging layout. This includes the infamous ‘Wall of Champions.’

This notorious spot earned its nickname in 1999 when Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve all crashed there.

Overall, the circuit has hosted the Canadian Grand Prix 43 times. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record for most wins there, at seven each.

In the current season, Max Verstappen is aiming for his fifth consecutive drivers’ championship. Lewis Hamilton has made a high-profile move to Ferrari and is seeking to add to his seven world titles.

The competition is fierce, with teams like McLaren and Ferrari challenging Red Bull’s dominance.

As the fabulous F1 circus heads to Montreal, fans can anticipate a thrilling race on a circuit that has historically delivered both excitement and surprises.

The Circuit

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, situated on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame, is a semi-permanent track. That means it combines public roads with purpose-built sections.

The 4km/3-mile circuit is known for its high-speed straights, tight chicanes and the notorious Wall of Champions, a barrier that has claimed several top drivers over the years.

The track’s layout demands a delicate balance between speed and precision.

Drivers must navigate 14 turns, including the challenging final chicane leading onto the main straight. Overtaking opportunities are plentiful, particularly at the end of the long back straight.

It’s a circuit for exciting wheel-to-wheel action.

Montreal itself transforms during Grand Prix weekend. The city embraces the race with street festivals, concerts and fan zones.

Crescent Street becomes a hub of motorsport activity, lined with merchandise stalls, food vendors and live entertainment.

The venue itself offers picturesque views of the St Lawrence River and the island setting provides a unique backdrop for the race.

Fans can enjoy the race from various grandstands, each offering different views of the race action. This combination of a challenging circuit and vibrant city life makes the Canadian Grand Prix a highlight of the F1 calendar.

The Race History

The Canadian Grand Prix first joined the Formula 1 calendar in 1967. It moved to its current home on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame in 1978.

That year, Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve won the inaugural race on the new circuit. It was renamed in his honour after his death in 1982.

The track has changed little in layout but has seen major upgrades to safety and facilities.

In 2019, a $60 million pit complex was unveiled, replacing the old paddock with a modern glass-fronted structure. The circuit surface was also re-laid and grandstands improved.

Over the decades the race has produced many iconic moments.

In 1991, Nigel Mansell waved to the crowd on the final lap and stalled – gifting Nelson Piquet victory.

In 2007, a young Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden Grand Prix win here.

In 2011, Jenson Button won what became the longest F1 race in history – over four hours – after climbing from last to first in horrific wet-dry conditions.

The Wall of Champions, just before the finish line, has taken out some of the best drivers. In 1999, it caught Schumacher, Villeneuve and Hill.

This Year’s Race

Excitement is already building for the Canadian Grand Prix in June. Montreal promises another unforgettable weekend of racing, drama, and spectacle.

The circuit’s fast straights and tight corners guarantee action. Its history seems to guarantee the result will be pivotal.

The island setting delivers an atmosphere few other F1 venues can match.

Fans will pack the island to witness the best views of one of F1’s most respected tracks.

The title battle is very much alive and the field is expected to be close.

Hamilton, now in red, will want to make history. Verstappen will aim to defend his dominance.

Other drivers, like Leclerc, Norris and Russell will be pushing for their moment too.

Away from the track, the city will come alive.

Fan parties spill into the streets. Music will fill the night air.

Both locals and tourists are expected to celebrate the F1 magic in style.

Every year, Montreal delivers something memorable.

It could be a last-lap pass, a stunning crash, a weather twist or a maiden win. It’s never predictable.

This June, expect nothing less than thrills and surprises.