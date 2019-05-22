Canada 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“We are looking ahead to Montreal with confidence. The track layout should suit us and it is one that allows overtaking, which is something we struggled on previous tracks despite good race pace. With every race weekend, we gain understanding of our car and we learn how to unlock its pace, but executing a spotless race weekend is still the key. The midfield is so close, with only five points dividing fifth and ninth in the championship, so every mistake has a big price, but we know we can score points in Canada and move up in the standings.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“The track in Montreal should suit us but to be honest so far this season not a lot went according to plan. I hope we’ll get the tyres working and then we should be able to get the full potential out of the car. 9th in the Constructor’s Championship is definitely not where we should be.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I can’t wait to race in Montreal for the first time in my career. I’ve had two good weeks to charge my batteries, going to the Giro d’Italia and to the MotoGP in Mugello, and now I am pumped to get back in the cockpit. The circuit in Canada delivered plenty of interesting races in the past and it’s a place with good overtaking opportunities, so I am looking forward to a fun day on Sunday. Hopefully we can score the results we deserve.”