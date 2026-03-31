Adidas set to add Red Bull to growing F1 portfolio

Adidas is poised to expand its rapidly growing presence in Formula 1 by adding Red Bull to its roster of teams.

According to Bild, the German sportswear giant has secured a deal to partner with Max Verstappen’s team from 2027 - alongside its existing major deals with Mercedes and Audi.

The agreement is expected to run for at least three years and be worth around EUR 27 million per season, putting Red Bull on a similar footing to Adidas’ other F1 partners.

If confirmed, the move would see Verstappen and Isack Hadjar racing in gear featuring the brand’s iconic three stripes.

The deal has not yet been officially announced, with an Adidas spokesperson telling the German newspaper: "We generally do not participate in rumours and speculation."

However, the report claims preparations are already well advanced, with Adidas having presented early design concepts that retain Red Bull’s traditional blue while introducing new visual elements.

Red Bull is currently outfitted by Castore.