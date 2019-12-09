Berger backs Ferrari’s ’alpha driver’ lineup

Gerhard Berger has backed Ferrari’s controversial driver lineup.

Some believe Charles Leclerc has thrown quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel’s entire F1 career into doubt with his performance and attitude in 2019.

The pair also clashed in Brazil, and Berger - once the great Ayrton Senna’s teammate - says it is clear that Leclerc is the "next generation".

But he still thinks the two "alpha" drivers can co-exist.

"The advantage is that as a team, you fully squeeze the lemon with your technology in that situation," Berger told Servus TV. "The disadvantage is that someone has to manage it.

"But looking back, that’s what the successful teams have always done.

"Frank Williams always had the two fastest cars he could get, and even Enzo Ferrari was careful to put pressure on the number 1 and be open to making him the number 2," he added.