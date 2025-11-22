Bearman slams Vegas track as Verstappen dodges headlines

Oliver Bearman has broken with the usual diplomatic tone of Formula 1 drivers by openly criticising the Las Vegas street circuit - calling it the least enjoyable track he has ever driven.

"This is the least fun street circuit I’ve ever driven," the 20-year-old told reporters.

"Normally they’re really fun and fantastic. Here, there’s just very little grip, which isn’t a good combination with the tight track," Bearman, a Ferrari-backed driver currently on debut at Haas, added.

"Plus, the high speeds make it even more dangerous. It’s cool to race on the Strip, but outside of that, it’s not much to write home about."

He also can’t enjoy Vegas off-track - at 20, he’s barred from entering the casinos.

The comments come as organisers face fresh embarrassment after another manhole debacle disrupted running, echoing the similar fiasco of the past.

Max Verstappen, notorious for tearing into artificial street races, refused to pile on this time - clearly aware of the headlines he normally creates.

"No, I feel good," he smiled. "The food is great. Had a good dinner. The hotel is great.

"I’ve learned not to always speak too much - because first of all, it’s better for myself, and there are fewer headlines. Safer for everyone."

But the Dutchman was more candid when speaking to his home media. When asked about the latest debate over F1’s increasingly rigid rule book, particularly regarding driver guidelines, Verstappen mimed tearing the regulations to pieces.

"It’s better if I don’t say anything," he warned. "If I talk too much publicly, I could even get a penalty."

"I don’t always like the rules, but I just follow them as they’re written. The more rules you create, the harder you make your own job," said Verstappen.

"Stewards are in a difficult position - they’re bound by the rule book. You see something with your own eyes, form an opinion, and then you look at the rules and it might be completely different."

"You will definitely not see me as a steward in F1!"

As for next week’s drivers’ meeting with the FIA in Qatar, where Carlos Sainz and George Russell plan to raise concerns about recent penalties, Verstappen intends to stay quiet.

"I think Carlos and George have prepared everything for it," he said. "So I’ll just sit back and relax."