Berger backs IndyCar move for Mick Schumacher

Gerhard Berger says a switch to IndyCar would be a "good solution" for Mick Schumacher.

Alpine’s WEC program recently announced the signing of Antonio Felix da Costa on a multi-year deal, and now Schumacher has confirmed he is leaving the French marque.

"I’m very grateful for these past two years," he said on Instagram.

Alpine replied: "Wishing you all the best for what’s next!"

The news only strengthens speculation the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is heading to the US for 2026.

Schumacher’s uncle Ralf and others have raised safety concerns about IndyCar, but Berger told RTL those fears are outdated.

"I think IndyCar isn’t as dangerous as it was in my day," Berger said. "There have been some improvements, including to the cockpit. So I believe it’s a good solution for Mick."

The former Ferrari and McLaren driver also praised the long-term status of the American series.

"For me, Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport, no question. The IndyCar series has to come in second," he said. "Before Formula 1 became popular in America, IndyCar was always number one there - it was already the benchmark in my day."