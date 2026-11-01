Barrichello to drive 2011 Williams again at Interlagos

Rubens Barrichello will return to the wheel of his 2011 Williams at Interlagos next weekend as part of the Brazilian GP celebrations.

The Brazilian will drive the FW33 on Sunday, November 8 - 15 years after his final Formula 1 appearance at his home circuit.

Barrichello, 54, said: "I didn’t think it would be my last farewell when I said goodbye to my fans at Interlagos in 2011."

"And thankfully, it wasn’t. See you at Interlagos on November 8th."

"It’s really going to happen, and with the same Williams as in 2011!"

The former Ferrari, Brawn GP and Williams driver added that he "can’t wait to devour the Interlagos straight" again.