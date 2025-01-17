Audi now in full control of Sauber - spokesman

Australia Australian GP || March 16 || 15h00 (Local time)

By GMM

17 January 2025 - 12:24
Audi is now officially in full control of the Swiss Formula 1 team Sauber.

The German carmaker’s intention to fully own the Hinwil based outfit ahead of a full works rebranding in 2026 is well known, but only in the last few days was it fully completed.

"The complete takeover of Sauber Holding AG by Audi AG was completed as planned in January 2025," a spokesman confirmed to Auto Motor und Sport.

"Audi has thus taken the next important step on the way to Formula 1 shortly after the turn of the year. Audi previously held a minority stake in Sauber Holding AG," the official added.

However, also well known is that, late last year, Audi announced that it intends to sell a chunk of the team to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. It is believed that deal will involve the transfer of about 30 percent of the shares.

Sauber’s ’team representative’ Alessandro Alunni Bravi is departing that role and will be replaced as team boss by former Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley.

"Wheatley’s suspension period actually runs until July," Auto Motor und Sport’s Tobias Gruner explained. "But in the background, talks are currently taking place with Red Bull to enable him to start work earlier."

