Sebastian Vettel thinks he would benefit from the advice of his old friend and mentor Michael Schumacher.

One analysis of recent events is that, despite finally having the best car, the German driver and Ferrari are self-sabotaging their chances of finally beating Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel admitted to Sport Bild that he misses the input of his old mentor Schumacher, whose condition following brain injuries in late 2013 is largely unknown.

"If he was healthy, I would ask him about many things," Vettel said.

"Not necessarily how to drive, but more things that are behind the scenes. Teamwork, formula one politics. He has a lot of experience from his time with Ferrari."

Two prominent F1 figures agree.

Mika Hakkinen, a retired double world champion, thinks Ferrari and Vettel are throwing 2018 away with "many mistakes and strange decisions".

"I have seen that Sebastian has said he wishes he had Michael Schumacher available to ask for advice, and I can understand why," the Finn told his Unibet column.

"Working very closely with the management and senior technical staff, Michael knew how to help get the most out of the Ferrari team. And it looks like Vettel has lost some faith in the team to provide him with the necessary support," Hakkinen added.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has a similar opinion.

"Everything is already decided," he told Blick newspaper. "Hamilton is world champion.

"Unfortunately Ferrari messed it up in Monza and Singapore with the strategy. That would have never happened at Ferrari with Schumacher," Ecclestone added.