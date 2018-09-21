Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel misses Schumacher amid 2018 struggle

"I would ask him about many things"


21 September 2018 - 09h10, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel thinks he would benefit from the advice of his old friend and mentor Michael Schumacher.

One analysis of recent events is that, despite finally having the best car, the German driver and Ferrari are self-sabotaging their chances of finally beating Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel admitted to Sport Bild that he misses the input of his old mentor Schumacher, whose condition following brain injuries in late 2013 is largely unknown.

"If he was healthy, I would ask him about many things," Vettel said.

"Not necessarily how to drive, but more things that are behind the scenes. Teamwork, formula one politics. He has a lot of experience from his time with Ferrari."

Two prominent F1 figures agree.

Mika Hakkinen, a retired double world champion, thinks Ferrari and Vettel are throwing 2018 away with "many mistakes and strange decisions".

"I have seen that Sebastian has said he wishes he had Michael Schumacher available to ask for advice, and I can understand why," the Finn told his Unibet column.

"Working very closely with the management and senior technical staff, Michael knew how to help get the most out of the Ferrari team. And it looks like Vettel has lost some faith in the team to provide him with the necessary support," Hakkinen added.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has a similar opinion.

"Everything is already decided," he told Blick newspaper. "Hamilton is world champion.

"Unfortunately Ferrari messed it up in Monza and Singapore with the strategy. That would have never happened at Ferrari with Schumacher," Ecclestone added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()