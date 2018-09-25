Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Schumacher happy with Ferrari interest

"It’s nice to see that my performance is recognised"


25 September 2018 - 12h20, by GMM 

Mick Schumacher says he is happy with Ferrari’s interest in his flourishing formative career.

After a moderate start, the 19-year-old’s progress in European F3 is now in its highest gear as he dominates and now leads the championship with just one round to go.

The driver he has passed in the standings, Red Bull driver Dan Ticktum, is not impressed with Schumacher’s sudden surge in form.

"It seems to have come from nowhere," he said. "Unfortunately I am fighting a losing battle as my last name is not Schumacher."

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, brushed off Ticktum’s scepticism, choosing instead to thank Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene for his recent kind words.

Amid the young German’s current winning streak, Arrivabene said "the door at Maranello is always open" to Schumacher’s son.

"I always say he should have fun, stay focused and concentrated and grow up slowly but certainly," said the Italian. "Then we will see about the future."

Schumacher said Arrivabene’s words are "very positive".

"It’s nice to see that my performance is recognised, and if it’s by a team like Ferrari, that’s very nice. But to just be mentioned generally in the world of formula one is positive," he said.

Schumacher has been linked with Toro Rosso, but much more likely is that he will step into the paddock next year with a full-time Formula 2 seat.

He said of the future: "The focus right now is clearly on Formula 3. We are discussing it, but at the moment there is nothing fixed."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()