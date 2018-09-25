Mick Schumacher says he is happy with Ferrari’s interest in his flourishing formative career.

After a moderate start, the 19-year-old’s progress in European F3 is now in its highest gear as he dominates and now leads the championship with just one round to go.

The driver he has passed in the standings, Red Bull driver Dan Ticktum, is not impressed with Schumacher’s sudden surge in form.

"It seems to have come from nowhere," he said. "Unfortunately I am fighting a losing battle as my last name is not Schumacher."

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, brushed off Ticktum’s scepticism, choosing instead to thank Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene for his recent kind words.

Amid the young German’s current winning streak, Arrivabene said "the door at Maranello is always open" to Schumacher’s son.

"I always say he should have fun, stay focused and concentrated and grow up slowly but certainly," said the Italian. "Then we will see about the future."

Schumacher said Arrivabene’s words are "very positive".

"It’s nice to see that my performance is recognised, and if it’s by a team like Ferrari, that’s very nice. But to just be mentioned generally in the world of formula one is positive," he said.

Schumacher has been linked with Toro Rosso, but much more likely is that he will step into the paddock next year with a full-time Formula 2 seat.

He said of the future: "The focus right now is clearly on Formula 3. We are discussing it, but at the moment there is nothing fixed."