Pirelli has simplified its system for colouring and naming the tyres for each grand prix.

Currently, there are various compound names and colours brought to each race, which some believe is confusing the fans.

So in 2019, despite the continuing existence of different compounds, the three tyres at each race will always be coloured white (hardest), yellow (medium) and red (softest).

The 2019 tyres will be available for testing at the post-race Abu Dhabi test, but Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won’t be there.

"I’m not allowed to test for Red Bull and they (Red Bull) won’t let me test for Renault," he said in Austin.