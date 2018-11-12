Fernando Alonso says his "only goal" for now is winning the world endurance championship.

The Spaniard is retiring from F1 but already signed up to do the Indy 500 and Le Mans next year.

His last grand prix will be in Abu Dhabi next weekend, but he says he is not targeting a specific result there.

"My only goal this year is to be world endurance champion," Alonso, who drives for McLaren in F1 but also the top team Toyota in sports cars, told Movistar.

"In F1 we more or less know the results we get every 15 days. In Abu Dhabi it will be Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in control. Then it will be Haas, Force India, Renault, Sauber, McLaren, Toro Rosso and Williams. We will see how everyone goes," he added.

Clearly, the double world champion is more interested in maintaining his current lead in the world endurance championship standings.

It means he has something to do prior to travelling to Abu Dhabi for his F1 finale.

"In Shanghai we will try to do a good race, get good points and, hopefully, another podium," said Alonso.