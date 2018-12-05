Mario Isola has defended Pirelli amid suggestions it is the tyres that are making formula one races boring.

Recently, the F1 drivers met with the Pirelli F1 chief to argue that they need more robust tyres that they can "push" with rather than so often nurse to the pitstops.

The Italian company has secured the contract to remain F1’s sole tyre supplier through 2023.

Isola said the current situation is not all Pirelli’s fault.

"Faced with the problem of the 21 or 22 seconds that it costs to do a pitstop, the teams have preferred to slow down the drivers," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"It’s not just because of the tyres. There are other limitations including the engine and fuel consumption and so on.

"Personally, I would like to see the drivers attack more," Isola added.

He said he is not sure what should be done to make the racing more exciting.

"The regulations could impose a minimum of two stops, but there is a good chance that everyone would stop at the same time. It’s a complex problem that is not easy to understand.

"Every decision we make must be accurately evaluated. We had discussions with the drivers and the teams on this subject, as well as the FIA and FOM, but nobody has a miracle solution," added Isola.