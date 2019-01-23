Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Norris wants to beat Sainz in 2019

"I will have to learn from Carlos and the other drivers"

 F1


Miniboutik



Lando Norris has admitted he wants to beat his teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019.

The British rookie is making his debut this year alongside Spaniard Sainz, who debuted for Toro Rosso in 2015.

Sainz switches from the works Renault team to McLaren for 2019.

"Every driver tries to beat his teammate," Norris, 19, is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo. "He will obviously try to do the same.

"In an ideal world, I will be able to beat him or anyone at every race, but that is unlikely," he added.

"I will have to learn from Carlos and the other drivers. It is my first year and there will be areas where I will not be comfortable."

Indeed, Norris has been champion of Formula Renault and European F3 and other junior categories, but he failed to beat George Russell to the Formula 2 crown last year.

"In a way, it was a pretty good year to learn that I cannot always win," Norris said.


23 January 2019 - 08h08, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Gasly ’not the number 2 driver’ - Marko

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC